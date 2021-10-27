RAF Lakenheath: Increased F-15 flights responsible for jet noise
US military aircraft have been taking part in increased operations in the skies over East Anglia.
The USAF's 48th Fighter Wing said F-15 jets from RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk, had been demonstrating "our capability to rapidly generate air response".
It said people in East Anglia and surrounding regions "may notice increased noise" until Thursday.
The flying would not be low-altitude and would meet Ministry of Defence and UK airspace regulations, it added.
RAF Lakenheath is owned by the UK Ministry of Defence and leased to the United States Air Force.
Its statement said the operations gave aircrew experience for the "defence of the Nato alliance".
Nato - the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation - is the world's most powerful regional defence alliance.
