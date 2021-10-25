British Sugar: Firefighters tackle blaze at Suffolk factory
- Published
Dozens of firefighters were involved in tackling a blaze at a sugar factory.
The fire started at the British Sugar plant in Hollow Road, Bury St Edmunds, at about 19:15 BST on Sunday.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said 13 crews were sent to the scene and the blaze was put out just after 21:20.
British Sugar said nobody was injured or in the area at the time of the fire, and there was no impact on production. It said it would investigate the cause of the fire.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.