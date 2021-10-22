Suffolk homes no longer at flood risk from river
- Published
Homes in Suffolk are no longer at immediate risk of flooding from a tidal river, the Environment Agency has said.
A flood warning was issued on Thursday for riverside properties on the River Deben estuary at Waldringfield, Methersgate and Martlesham Creek.
Flood warnings were also in place for Bawdsey Quay, Felixstowe Ferry and the River Orwell at Cliff Quay in Ipswich.
The Environment Agency said levels were well below the flood risk thresholds, with no further risk forecast.
"Continue to take care on waterside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger," a spokesperson added.
"We will continue to monitor levels closely.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk