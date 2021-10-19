Suffolk street lights to be reduced to help wildlife and humans
Street lighting in two rural districts is to be reduced to help combat the harmful effects on humans and wildlife.
Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils have agreed to lower the intensity of outdoor lights in appropriate locations, or turn street lights off entirely where they are not wanted.
Councillors said the "balance" had to be right and the safety of people had to be considered.
It was hoped it would reduce costs and the councils' carbon footprints.
As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Dr Dan Pratt, a Green councillor for Mid Suffolk, who brought the motion, said: "Streetlighting using LED lamps emit a brighter, whiter light with higher levels in the blue region of visible light than their traditional counterparts.
"This shift towards blue light has well-known impacts on the biological rhythms and functions in both humans and animals, particularly in nocturnal insect species and bats."
Mid Suffolk's independent deputy leader, Gerard Brewster, said that health and safety implications must be considered, as "areas like Stowmarket could suffer".
Babergh independent councillor, Trevor Cresswell, said there needed to be a balance for people's safety and "there should be lighting to a certain time of night".
Conservative councillor Elisabeth Malvisi, cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity at Babergh, said: "Not only can it be controlled to reduce costs and our carbon footprint, but by installing the correct type of light we can protect our nocturnal wildlife."
While Babergh and Mid Suffolk are politically independent of each other, they share most services.
Both councils passed the motion, with Mid Suffolk voting 29 for and one against at an extraordinary meeting on Monday, while Babergh voted 24 in favour with two abstaining at a full council meeting last month.
