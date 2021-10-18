Sizewell C pledges £250m for Suffolk coast mitigation measures
- Published
Developers of the Sizewell C nuclear power station have pledged £250m to mitigate its impact, but a council said it still had concerns.
Measures include £78m for an independent environmental body to enhance the Suffolk coast's landscape.
Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson, Sizewell C managing director, said he was "determined that the local communities will benefit" from the power station.
But Suffolk County Council said the plans had not "gone quite far enough"
The examination phase of plans for the £20bn nuclear facility plans has concluded, with interested parties setting out their positions.
A report will now be written by the Planning Inspectorate, with the government making a final decision, likely to be in April, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
EDF Energy has now set out its plans to mitigate the impacts of the project, which would be built next to the existing Sizewell B.
Among the money pledged is £22m for landscape impact mitigation, biodiversity improvements and creation of wildlife and habitat areas, and a £12m tourism fund.
There is also £11m pledged for housing and £23m for villages and community groups.
Mr Cadoux-Hudson said: "Impacts of the construction phase will be minimised, and we will continue to work with local councils to deliver this."
But Richard Rout, Conservative deputy leader of Suffolk County Council, said: "We have made progress over the period of the examination, but we don't think it has gone quite far enough to be the very best project that it can be for Suffolk."
Issues raised by the council include the addition of pylons around the main site and a second outage car park in addition to the one which already exists for Sizewell B.
East Suffolk Council has taken a neutral position throughout, but welcomed "crucial" mitigation measures secured through discussions.
EDF Energy has said Sizewell C would generate 3.2 gigawatts of electricity, enough to provide 7% of the UK's needs.
The developer also estimated it would create 5,000 to 8,000 local jobs during construction, which could take about nine years.