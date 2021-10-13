Bury St Edmunds: Two men charged with murder after stabbing
- Published
Two men have been charged with murder after a man died from a stab wound.
David King, 55, and Edward King, 18, both of Radnor Close, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, are accused of killing Neil Charles, 47, in June.
Mr Charles was discovered with a stab wound by officers in Winsford Road in the town at about 03:55 BST on 20 June. He was taken to hospital but died two days later.
The defendants are due to appear before magistrates in Ipswich later.
Suffolk Police said the two men were first arrested in connection with the death on 20 June and rearrested on Monday.
A post-mortem examination found that Mr Charles died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.
