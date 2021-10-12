Stone sphinx statues from Suffolk garden fetch £195,000
A pair of stone sphinx statues that a couple bought for £300 and put in their garden for 15 years have sold at auction for almost £200,000.
The "heavily-weathered" items were thought to be 19th Century models of the mythic Greek/Egyptian creature.
The couple sold them in an auction on Saturday as they were moving from their home in Suffolk.
Auctioneer James Mander said the price was reached because the buyers "seemed to think they are actually Egyptian".
"All the time they sat there and they [the sellers] had no idea what they had in their garden," said Mr Mander, whose firm is based near Sudbury.
He said the "unassuming" metre-long (3ft) statues were were "just amongst" other items in the couple's garden that were sold in the online auction.
He said it was "quite surprising really" when they fetched £195,000 after 15 minutes of bidding.
"We had no expectations at all then the bidding started at £200 and it crept up and up," he added.
"It got to £100,000 and seemed like it was going to stop and then carried on."
Mr Mander said the sellers were "really pleased".
"It's a lovely story and as an auctioneer it's a dream, they're a lovely couple, they've just moved house, so it's really nice and from my perspective the perfect scenario," he added.