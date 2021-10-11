Ipswich Town: Macauley Bonne celebrates goal with fan
The father of an Ipswich Town supporter said she was "over the moon" after her favourite player celebrated his goal with her on Saturday.
Macauley Bonne ran over to Maddy, 13, who has cerebral palsy, after he scored in the Tractor Boys' 2-1 home win over Shrewsbury Town .
Earlier in the week, Bonne presented her with a new top after her old one had to be cut open by paramedics.
Her father, Ashley, said: "You couldn't have written a better script."
Season ticket-holder Maddy, from Ipswich, who has severe cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus, was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital in September due to pressure building on her brain.
She was wearing her Town shirt, meaning paramedics had to cut it open.
After two successful operations, she had been recovering at home but without her prized shirt.
Bonne presented her with a new one at Portman Road last Monday.
She was wearing it on Saturday, while sat at the front of the Sir Alf Ramsey stand when Bonne scored his goal at that end.
He ran over, stood directly in front of her, waved and blew her a kiss, her father said.
"She was over the moon, grinning from ear to ear... it was a mixture of shock and excitement and when I showed her the video afterwards she was just beaming," he said.
Forward Bonne, 25, joined Ipswich on a season-long loan deal from Championship club Queens Park Rangers in the summer. Saturday's goal was his ninth League One goal this season.
In a post-match interview, he said: "Seeing her sat there with a smile brought a lot of warmth to my heart.
"Just doing a little thing like celebrating with [her] makes me go home happy and hopefully she'll remember this for next time I score.
"I'll keep doing it now because she's my little lucky charm.
"It has been an emotionally good week and today has topped it off for me, getting the goal and going to celebrate with Maddy."