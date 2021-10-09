BBC News

Women's Tour: Hundreds line Suffolk streets for final leg

Image source, Ian Duggan
Image caption, Suffolk hosted the finish of the Women's Tour for the first time since 2014

Hundreds of people turned out to watch cyclists race in the final leg of the Women's Tour.

The 96-mile (155.3km) sixth stage of the event started in Haverhill and finished in Felixstowe, Suffolk.

It was won by world champion Elisa Balsamo, 23, from Italy, while Dutch rider Demi Vollering, 24, became the 2021 tour winner.

Peter Hodges, from the event organisers SweetSpot, said the tour always gets "a great reception in Suffolk".

The county last hosted the tour's final leg in 2014.

After setting off from Haverhill, the cyclists travelled through Skate's Hill, Long Melford, Needham Market and Clopton Hill before finishing in Felixstowe.

Image source, Ian Duggan
Image caption, The tour passed through Martlesham before eventually finishing in Felixstowe, where Elisa Balsamo claimed victory for the day
Image source, Paul Bird
Image caption, Spectators greeted the Women's Tour as it passed through Claydon in Suffolk

Mr Hodges said: "All of the towns' communities en route always turn out and support.

"We get a great reception in Suffolk. It's a beautiful county, the scenery is great."

Amy Hyde Parker, from the Long Melford organising committee, said the village used the event "as a great opportunity, after such a difficult 18 months, to bring everyone together and give something back".

Image caption, The event passed along Old Barrack Road in Woodbridge

