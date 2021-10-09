Will Lord: Suffolk man teaches prehistoric survival skills from cave
A survivalist has been teaching prehistoric skills from a cave, where he lives for half of each month.
Wil Lord teaches his courses, which he started earlier this year, from a disused flint quarry in Euston, Suffolk.
He has also attracted a big following on social media, with more than 100,000 followers on Facebook, and 59,000 subscribers on YouTube.
The 51-year-old said the woodland was "home, but not in a house, outside".
He grew up on the English Heritage site of Grimes Graves, a prehistoric flint mine in Norfolk.
It was there that he learned flint knapping, the shaping of stone to make tools.
During the pandemic Mr Lord decided to teach his skills from the cave in the Suffolk countryside.
He said: "There's a lot of people, including myself, that bumped into loneliness [during lockdown] and that's a bit of a wild beast.
"I think for people trying to break out and make sure they don't keep bumping into that they need to find themselves, they need to find a home in nature."
He gained a following on social media after posting videos and tutorials on subjects including how to skin and cook animals, making Neolithic tools, shooting arrows, and making clothes.
Now he has begun teaching classes in person.
"I've got 35 acres of wild woodland where I can bring people in and teach them how to survive outside," he said.
Next year Mr Lord plans to travel abroad to learn from other tribal communities and share his skills with them.