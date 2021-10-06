Ipswich Town: Norwood's driving ban suspended for appeal
- Published
Ipswich Town footballer James Norwood has had his 40-month driving ban suspended pending an appeal hearing.
The 31-year-old striker was driving his Audi Q8 when he was stopped by police near his home in Cockfield, Suffolk, at about 03:00 BST on 30 August last year.
The ban has been lifted by Ipswich Crown Court, with an appeal hearing due at the same court on 26 November.
Norwood had denied drink-driving, but was found guilty following a trial before magistrates.
As well as the driving ban, Norwood was fined £5,000 following at Ipswich Magistrates' Court in July.
Magistrates heard he was stopped after a night out in Ipswich following a 1-0 loss to Cambridge United in a pre-season friendly.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk