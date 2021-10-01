Kevin Beattie statue will be unveiled before Christmas
- Published
The delayed unveiling of a statue in honour of an Ipswich Town legend will happen before Christmas, organisers said.
Kevin Beattie, voted Ipswich's greatest player by fans, died from a heart attack in September 2018, aged 64.
Work on the site for the bronze sculpture of "The Beat" by Sean Hedges-Quinn had been delayed by the pandemic.
Brad Jones, who led the statue campaign, said: "It's so exciting that we are now close to the unveiling."
Money for the statue of Beattie, who also played for England, was raised through a fundraising appeal held in conjunction with BBC Radio Suffolk, local newspapers and the TWTD website.
Fans helped raised £110,000 for the sculpture of the defender, which was meant to be unveiled on 2 May 2020.
It will sit outside Portman Road, near existing statues of former Town and England managers Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey.
Beattie won 11 international caps and was a central figure in Robson's team that won the FA Cup in 1978 and Uefa Cup in 1981, but his career was hampered and cut short by injuries.
Mr Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times, said: "We are so grateful for how people have come together to make this happen."
He said the project to place the statue at the ground "has taken longer than we anticipated, due to many factors outside our control".
"While we raised the original sum required some time ago, we've faced additional costs - some of those linked to the delays - which we'll now raise," he said.
Part of the of the fundraising efforts will include giving 20 Ipswich Town fans a chance to have their name inscribed on the statue's plinth.
The East of England Co-op has donated the engraved outer stone shell for the plinth.
Mr Jones said the donation "bowled us over".