Petrol stations in Suffolk and Essex open especially for key workers
A priority fuelling hour has been introduced for key workers at a number of petrol stations.
Five forecourts run by the East of England Co-op in Essex and Suffolk are opening from 06:00 to 07:00 BST.
It is restricted to NHS, care and emergency services workers, with security checking ID.
Mhairi Berriman, a care home nurse, said: "It's great to be able to get fuel first thing. I know I'm OK for the next few days now."
She described how people had been panic buying for the past week as a "bit extreme".
Chloe Buckley, who filled up at Framlingham, Suffolk, works at a rural nursing home and said it had been a "bit of a nightmare" trying to get fuel.
"It feels good to know we can come and get some as I've been watching my diesel go down," she said.
Roger Grosvenor, the joint chief executive of the Co-op, said: "We're just delighted that we're able to help those that help the community. It gives them some comfort that they can obtain fuel without having to search it out.
"Hopefully this will ease their burden."
The scheme will run at the Co-op's forecourts in Framlingham, Felixstowe, Ipswich, Colchester and Brightlingsea until the "matter resolves itself," he added.
