Cannabis plant found growing on A14 in Suffolk
Police discovered a cannabis plant growing on the verge of a dual carriageway.
Officers from Suffolk Police found the plant on the A14 at Ipswich on Sunday.
The force posted a picture on Twitter of an officer pointing at the plant growing at the side of a sliproad and wrote: "You'll be amazed at some of the things we come across on the A14."
The plant was removed from the location and was "in the custody of Suffolk Police", the force said.
