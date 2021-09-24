Covid: Beccles baker restarts cake sales for Help for Heroes
A charity baker is to resume running his cake stall in aid of a military charity for the first time since the Covid pandemic hit Britain.
David Brown had raised £100,000 over 11 years for Help for Heroes through his regular sales in Beccles, Suffolk.
The 78-year-old stopped when the nation went into lockdown in March 2020.
Mr Brown said he was "over the moon" to restart his bake sales on Saturday, as first reported in the Beccles and Bungay Journal.
He said: "It's not just about selling but it's meeting the people, chatting to them and seeing old friends and having a laugh."
Mr Brown, with his late wife Pat, started the cake sales in 2009 when their daughter, who served in the army for 24 years, returned from Afghanistan.
He has planned two more cake sales, at his stall on Exchange Square, in November and December.
Help for Heroes supports wounded veterans and their families.