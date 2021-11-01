Kesgrave schoolboy shooting: Teenager jailed for attempted murder
A teenager who shot a boy in the face leaving him partially paralysed has been sentenced to 24 years in custody for attempted murder.
Jacob Talbot-Lummis, 16, wounded his victim, who was aged 15 at the time, as he was leaving home for school in Kesgrave, Suffolk, on 7 September 2020.
The trial heard the pair had been friends since primary school.
Judge Martyn Levett said he had the "protection of the public in mind" as he passed sentence.
A double-barrelled shotgun was used in the shooting, which happened on the first day back at school after the summer holidays.
During the six-week trial at Ipswich Crown Court, it was heard the victim was blasted by the over-and-under Beretta from a distance of less than 1.5m (5ft).
The defendant had denied attempted murder and four other charges, but admitted to possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of injury.
The court was told that Talbot-Lummis took his father's car to drive to the location and lay in wait for the boy for more than an hour before he shot him with his grandfather's gun.
It was heard he wanted to "scare" the boy, who had caused him "humiliation and fear", but he said he fired the gun unintentionally.
The court heard Talbot-Lummis was obsessed with guns and violent computer games.
The judge said he had "ruthlessly executed" his plan to attack his victim, who suffered "unimaginably serious injuries", still had flashbacks and continued to be "reliant on his family".
"The intention to kill wasn't formed on the spur of the moment," the judge said.
"This was all pre-planned and pre-meditated."
Talbot-Lummis was told he would spend a further five years on licence upon his release from custody.
