Kesgrave schoolboy shooting: Boy, 16, jailed for attempted murder
- Published
A teenager who shot a boy in the face has been sentenced to 24 years in custody for attempted murder.
The victim, aged 15 at the time, was wounded as he left for school in Kesgrave, Suffolk, on 7 September 2020.
He was left with life-changing injuries and was partially paralysed.
Judge Martyn Levett said he had the "protection of the public in mind" as he sentenced the defendant, who is 16 years old and cannot be named due to his age.
He sentenced the boy to a further five years on licence.
During the hearing at Ipswich Crown Court, he told the boy: "That sentence will affect you until you're 45 years old."
A double-barrelled shotgun was used in the shooting that happened on the first day back at school after the summer holidays.
During the six-week trial, it was heard the victim was blasted by the over-and-under Beretta from a distance of less than 1.5m (5ft).
The jury heard the two boys had been friends and had known each other since primary school.
