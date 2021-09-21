Suffolk Trading Standards seizes illegal cigarettes found in manhole
More than 8,000 illegal cigarettes have been found under a manhole cover at the rear of a shop.
They were discovered by a tobacco detection dog during a crackdown on shops by Suffolk Trading Standards in Lowestoft and Beccles.
More than 12,000 cigarettes and 18.45kg of rolling tobacco were seized.
Suffolk Trading Standards said some of the cigarettes were "likely to contain harmful substances and may not self-extinguish".
It said some were suspected of being counterfeits of popular brands.
The cigarettes are suspected to have been illegally imported into the UK without duty being paid, and do not meet legal packaging and labelling requirements.
The raids were carried out after the shops sold the items to covert officers.
The products would be "fully assessed as part of the investigation to determine the exact offences that have been committed", Suffolk Trading Standards said.
Andrew Reid, cabinet member for public health, public protection and communities, said: "Far from being a victimless crime, illegal tobacco trading creates a cheap source for children and young people, undermines the reduction of smoking, and affects the trade of legitimate retailers."
Trading Standards said people could identify illegal cigarettes by looking for packaging that was not plain olive green, lack of health warnings, text on the packet not in English. cheap prices and unknown brands.
