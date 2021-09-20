BBC News

Deer struck in rope swing rescued by Suffolk fire crews

image source, Suffolk Fire and Rescue
image captionThe fire and rescue service said the stag was in a "distressed, frightened and dangerous state"

Firefighters have been called to help free a red deer which had its antlers trapped in a rope swing hanging from a tree.

Crews were called to the aid of the animal in a field off Cawley Road, Leavenheath in Suffolk, just before 11:15 BST.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the stag weighed about half a tonne and was "distressed" and "frightened".

It said it was waiting for a vet to arrive before attempting a rescue.

image captionSuffolk Fire and Rescue was called to a field off Cawley Road, Leavenheath, near Sudbury

The fire service said it had been called by the RSPCA and had "devised its rescue and release plan" for the animal, which was about 8ft (2.4m) tall.

"[But] because of the distressed, frightened and dangerous state the deer is in we can't [attempt] any rescue at the moment, so we're waiting for a vet to sedate the deer before doing that," station manager, Kevin Oxford, said.

He added that the rescue should be "a simple matter of [using] a sharp cutting tool" to set the animal free but because it was distressed, "the moment anyone gets close to the animal it becomes very agitated".

"It's a beautiful large animal that we want to do our best for," he said.

The service said the incident was on-going.

