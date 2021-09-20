Suffolk and Essex: Heavy rain brings flooding
Heavy rain has brought flooding to parts of Suffolk.
Weather forecaster Dan Holley said up to 80mm (3in) of rain fell at Wixoe, near Haverhill, and 71mm (2.8in) at Long Melford near Sudbury in 24 hours from Sunday morning into Monday.
In Long Melford, Holly Jones-Warren said she did not think she had "ever been out in such heavy rain".
"Got stuck in it at the top of Kentwell Hall, it's like wading through a river walking down the village," she said.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said one crew attended flooding at Cordell Road, Long Melford, at about 18:00 BST on Sunday.
Other areas hit by heavy downpours included Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, BBC Look East forecaster Holley posted on Twitter.
He said parts of Essex were also affected, including Purleigh on the Dengie Peninsula and Great Dunmow near Stansted Airport.
