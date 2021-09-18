Ipswich dental nurse wins fashion photographer award
- Published
A dental nurse who organised photo shoots in her spare time has said it "means the world" that she has won Fashion Photographer of the Year at the inaugural African Fashion Awards. Single mother Sheila Barbosa, 35, from Ipswich, Suffolk, began snapping fashion images just two years ago and now hopes to make it her career.
Photography: Sheila Barbosa and Shaun Whitmore
