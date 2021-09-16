BBC News

Beccles Lido cuts opening hours over lifeguard shortage

image captionThe lido relies on young lifeguards who are often university or college students

An outdoor pool has been forced to shorten its opening hours due to a shortage of lifeguards.

Beccles Lido in Suffolk said it had "fallen victim to the UK-wide workforce shortage", with many lifeguards heading to university after the summer break.

It has put a call out for staff, and will offer fewer sessions over five days from next week.

Manager Matt Day said: "We've only three lifeguards, so it's very difficult to keep our timetable."

Back in March, the heated open air pool was one of a handful in England to be welcoming a queue of eager swimmers on the first day of lockdown easing.

