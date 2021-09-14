Ipswich kebab shop death: Teen guilty of violent disorder
A teenager has been convicted of violent disorder after a man was killed outside a kebab shop.
Richard Day, 45, died from a brain haemorrhage after a fight broke out outside Kebapizza in Ipswich at about 00:15 GMT on 23 February 2020.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was given a 12-month conditional discharge.
He had previously been cleared of manslaughter while Andrea Cristea, now aged 17, admitted manslaughter.
The court previously heard Mr Day had "enjoyed a sociable day with family and friends" watching his brother's band at Ipswich's Premier Pool Club on Saturday, 22 February.
He had been walking home across the town centre before the attack on St Matthew's Street.
It was heard he was so "brutally beaten he fell to the ground within eight seconds".
He died 36 hours later.
The 17-year-old, from Ipswich, had denied violent disorder but was found guilty by a jury at the town's crown court on Thursday, and sentenced on Friday.
Cristea, of Freehold Road, Ipswich, previously admitted manslaughter and violent disorder at the same court and was sentenced in April to be detained in a young offenders institution for three years and 10 months.
He was able to be named after reporting restrictions were lifted.
Alex Stan, now aged 18, was cleared of manslaughter but pleaded guilty to violent disorder in September 2020 and was sentenced to a 10-month youth rehabilitation order, 40 hours of unpaid work and a three-month curfew.
