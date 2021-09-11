Jordan Catchpole: Beccles Paralympic champion living in a dream
A Paralympic gold medallist said he felt like he was "living in a dream" after returning home from Tokyo.
Jordan Catchpole, from Beccles, Suffolk, won the gold and set a new world record as part of the mixed 4x100m S14 swimming team.
The 21-year-old started swimming aged seven when his grandfather encouraged him to get into the sport.
"There were times when I wanted to quit but my grandad was always there to support me," he said.
"I first got into swimming from my grandad quite literally throwing me in the pool.
"Then I started getting lessons and one of my old coaches, Shirley, saw something in me and thought I could go the whole way.
"We didn't ever think it would turn into a Paralympic gold medal."
Catchpole said the journey to the games had been "very difficult" after having to move to Manchester in order to train during lockdown.
"When I'm in a routine, my autism doesn't really affect me," he said.
"But when I'm out of that routine, everything goes pear-shaped.
"I start getting worried, I get aggravated really quickly and everything goes out the window."
Catchpole credited his coaches, Tim Millett and Lawrence Lowman, from Team Waveney Swimming Club in Suffolk, for getting him through the challenging time.
"We had quite a lot of training over Zoom," Catchpole said.
"And when allowed we tried to meet up outside as much as possible."
Mr Millett said the local community had pulled together to support Catchpole during his training.
"Beccles Lido opened up their doors to us and it was a real blessing to have that on our doorstep," he said.
"Although it didn't have any heating, so Jordan was glad when the indoor pools opened up!"
A local school, Archbishop Sancroft, also allowed the team use of their pool in order to keep Catchpole in training.
Catchpole said he and his relay team-mates had no idea that had set a new World Record until after the medal ceremony.
"We all got rushed straight to the medal table," he said.
"None of us knew what was happening.
"When we got back with our medals our coaches told us we broke the world record.
"It kind of sunk in then, we just smashed it."
Catchpole said life had already "changed quite dramatically" since returning home.
"I'm getting recognised down the street for the first time ever," he said.
"It's a bit of a weird feeling to be honest. It feels like I'm living in a dream."
