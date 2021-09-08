Ipswich Register Office relocates over anti-social behaviour
Staff based at a town's register office are to relocate over anti-social behaviour concerns in the area.
Registrars and Unison workers at Ipswich Register Office in Grimwade Street will move to Suffolk County Council's Endeavour House headquarters.
The authority said regular anti-social behaviour in the area has led to fears for staff and public wellbeing.
Local business owners in the area have accused the council of "walking away" from the problem.
The register office in St Peter House deals with registrations for births, deaths, marriages and civil partnerships as well as hosting ceremonies and providing desk space for the union Unison.
A report by Conservative council leader Matthew Hicks to the full council meeting, confirmed 22 staff would move across the town centre to refurbished space at its headquarters on Russell Road "to ensure their long term safety", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"The drive to move these teams from St Peter House is linked with health and safety concerns for staff, as well as making best use of the council's assets," the report said.
'Minority group'
Adrian Smith who runs the Dove Street Inn, round the corner from Grimwade Street on St Helen's Street, said he was "disgusted" by the decision and said councillors had "failed in [their] duty to protect the businesses and residents of the area".
"Any councillor who has agreed to this decision should hang their head in shame and address the issue of anti-social behaviour that we have to deal with on a regular basis and use the powers available to you to deal with this minority."
Steve Grimwood, of Elmy Cycles on St Helen's Street, said: "What about those of us left behind who don't have the choice to simply move out, those of us that invest our own money in the area and work hard to keep our staff safe?"
The council said the move to Endeavour House was expected to be completed by the end of the year.
The local authority said if no alternative public sector use could be found for St Peter House it would be sold or leased before 2022.
