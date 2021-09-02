Felixstowe: 'Substantial' diesel spill closes A14 near port
The A14 has been closed in both directions at Felixstowe in Suffolk after a "substantial" spillage of diesel.
National Highways East tweeted at 14:28 BST that the Port of Felixstowe Road was shut between the Howlett Way and Dockspur roundabouts.
Two hundred litres of diesel was being cleared by contractors, with Suffolk Police also at the scene, it added.
Traffic was being diverted on a route through the town.
Police said the closures were likely to be in place until later in the evening.
