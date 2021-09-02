Suffolk Police catch 2,000 speeding motorists in two weeks
- Published
A police force said it was "disappointing" that nearly 2,000 speeding motorists were caught during a two week-long enforcement campaign.
Suffolk Police recorded 1,924 motorists going over the speed limit between 26 July and 8 August.
Most were caught by fixed or mobile cameras, the rest by officers on patrol, the force said.
Ch Insp Jon Chapman said a few miles per hour "can be the difference between life and death."
The number of types of vehicle stopped were:
- 1,844 cars
- 58 vans
- 18 lorries
- 3 motorcycles
- 1 bus
"The number of speeding offences detected as part of this year's campaign is extremely disappointing to see," said Ch Insp Chapman.
"As we continue to reiterate, speed is one of the four biggest dangers whilst driving alongside not wearing a seatbelt, drink-driving or using a mobile phone."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk