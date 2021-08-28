BBC News

Thorpesness cliff erosion: Warning to avoid part of beach

image sourceEast Suffolk Council
image captionEast Suffolk Council warned further falls were possible

People are being warned to avoid a beach on the Suffolk coast after cliff erosion.

East Suffolk Council said the cliff at the northern end of Thorpeness towards Sizewell has "eroded further".

The authority said on Friday: "Please do stay away from this area of the beach as further falls are possible."

In January 2017 a 58-year-old man, Brendan Lavery, died at Thorpeness when a cliff collapsed on to him as he walked his dog.

The council said of the latest erosion: "We are working with the community in Thorpeness to develop a solution to help reduce the erosion."

image sourceGetty Images
image captionThe unstable cliff is on the edge of the village of Thorpeness

