Historic baths venue to reopen for Sound City Ipswich
- Published
A music venue that once hosted gigs by some of the UK's most famous artists in rock, blues and pop is to reopen.
The Baths on Civic Drive, Ipswich, will be one of the venues for the Sound City Ipswich festival in October.
In the 1960s and 1970s, boards were placed over the swimming pool so the venue could host the likes of Led Zeppelin, Cream and Rod Stewart.
Marcus Neal, co-director of the festival, said: "It's a real thrill to use The Baths as a venue."
The gigs at The Baths have become part of local folklore - with Led Zeppelin's show in 1971, shortly after they released their fourth album, previously labelled "Suffolk's greatest gig".
The pool became redundant when Ipswich Borough Council opened Crown Pools in the 1980s, and the building has since been used as a social club and most recently a gym.
Mr Neal said The Baths would be used for the multi-venue Sound City Ipswich event, on 1 and 2 October, and about eight other gigs before the end of the year.
"It's a brilliant space to see bands and it has such an incredible history of influential, iconic and, well, legendary bands performing," he said.
Work has begun to bring the building up to modern health and safety standards, including widening the fire escapes and upgrading the power and data lines.
The building will also be decorated internally - with a new stage and bar built, along with sound and light systems.
Among the acts performing during Sound City Ipswich are US songwriter BC Camplight, the Mercury Award nominated Porridge Radio and London rapper TrueMendous.
David Ellesmere, Labour Leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said: "I'm really pleased Ipswich Borough Council has been able to provide funding and support to help get The Baths rocking again for a whole new generation of music lovers to experience."
