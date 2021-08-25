Bury St Edmunds cathedral hosts beer festival
A cathedral dating back to the 12th Century is hosting a beer and cider festival which features more than 250 different drinks.
The six-day event is being held at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds.
The Very Reverend Joe Hawes, Dean of St Edmundsbury, said the festival would "hopefully bring a new generation of people into the space".
The 29th East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival runs until Monday.
Organiser Martin Bate told the BBC: "We have been welcomed here and we feel very privileged to be here.
"It's a fantastic venue and we have brought more than 250 beers and ciders from all over the country - from as far north as the Orkneys and as far south as the Channel Islands.
"There couldn't be a bigger choice.
"We have a capacity for 2,000 people but don't expect to have that many people on site at any one time."
The event will also feature bands playing in the courtyard.
