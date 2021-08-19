Covid: How pubs, clubs and cabbies have fared since restrictions eased
By Richard Daniel and Laurence Cawley
BBC News, East
- Published
A month has passed since the easing of Covid restrictions. What difference has it made to businesses that rely on the night-time economy?
Most legal restrictions on social contact in England eased on 19 July.
Nightclubs reopened, table service resumed at pubs and restaurants and limits on how many people could meet and attend events were scrapped.
Businesses in Ipswich, like everywhere else in the country, have been trying to make up for lost time ever since.
'It's been hectic'
Darren Smith if the events manager at the Music Room in Ipswich.
"It's been hectic," he says. "We've got a lot of events on, loads of different types of events, and they've all been really, really busy.
"It is going really well, though we are still limited a little bit."
Normal capacity at the venue is 450 people. But the capacity is currently capped at 300.
"We thought if we capped it then at least we've got some space for people who want to come out but feel a bit anxious about it.
"Anybody who is a bit nervous can sit at the back with the window open and stay socially distanced. Anybody who wants to wear masks can wear masks.
"At one point, we did wonder if we would ever get back to any kind of normality.
"After 16 months of restrictions, to see people back in here without the tables and chairs, moshing and dancing, I think everybody's spirits have been lifted."
'A lot of people have left the trade'
Ian Fountain is general manager at Cabs Smart in Ipswich.
"Since the evening and night-time trade has come back on board, it [business] has grown," he says. "We are seeing over the weekends a 50% increase in footfall.
"But in general numbers are still low, and a lot lower than they should be at this stage."
Normally, his firm would take about 10,000 bookings each week. It is currently getting about 6,000.
"We've got some way to go but we are heading in the right direction," he says.
"The other issue is driver numbers because a lot of people have left the trade. It is a real struggle - not just for us but on the national basis across the cab trade."
'It is going to be rocky'
"It is going really well, all things considered," says Leyla Edwards at The Club, in Ipswich.
"I think people were really relieved to be able to come out.
"There's a percentage that's scared but the majority of people are coming back out and enjoying themselves and making up for lost time.
"We didn't know if our business was dead at one point.
"I go up the stairs and look down at the people and, some of the events we've had, it just feels really euphoric.
"I don't really believe it is over yet - I want to see a winter period through before making a prediction on that."
From September, people wanting to visit night clubs will have to be double-jabbed.
"That is a big deal," says Ms Edwards. "At the moment we are in talks with the council about doing testing in tents outside.
"As for the double jabs, I do know a lot of people who do not want the vaccine so this is going to affect their nightlife and their ability to party.
"We'll obviously have to follow the rules. We are all double-jabbed here but we anticipate losing about 30% of our customers as a result.
"It is going to be rocky for a couple of years to come."
