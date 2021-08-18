Clive Wyard death: Man pleads not guilty to driveway murder
- Published
A man accused of murdering a grandfather who was found injured on his driveway has pleaded not guilty.
Clive Wyard, 74, was discovered unconscious with a fractured skull at his home on Valley Road, Ipswich, on 20 July 2018, and died 12 days later.
Rhys Burroughs, 34, previously of Colchester Road, Ipswich, pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter at Ipswich Crown Court.
A trial is due to begin on 20 June 2022.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.