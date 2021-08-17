BBC News

Camstar Herbs: Large fire breaks out at herbs and spices factory

image captionThe blaze broke out at Camstar Herbs at about 19:30 BST on Monday

Dozens of firefighters spent the night tackling a large fire that had broken out at a herbs and spices factory.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Camstar Herbs in Eye, Suffolk, just after 19:30 BST on Monday.

Crews from across the county plus two from Norfolk spent until 01:30 on Tuesday bringing the blaze under control.

It is not yet known how the fire started.

image captionThe blaze was brought under control just before 01:30 on Tuesday
image captionIt is not yet known how the fire at the factory in Eye, Suffolk, started

