Banksy-painted building in Lowestoft taken off the market
- Published
The owner of a building adorned with a Banksy mural has removed it from sale, believing the painting could be worth more than the property.
The work, of a child with a crowbar next to a sandcastle and lifted paving slab, appeared in Lowestoft, Suffolk.
The old shop was listed for £300,000 but withdrawn from sale on Friday as the owner "considers his options".
It followed confirmation by the elusive artist that he was behind 10 pieces of street art in Suffolk and Norfolk.
Estate agent Danny Steel said the owner believed the picture was likely to be worth more than the property it was painted on, the former Lowestoft Electrical building in London Road North.
"He's looking at his options and seeing what he can and can't do," he said.
"I've no idea what the value of art is. There are Banksys that go for millions but I don't know if this one is in that kind of category."
Mr Steel said the owner had agreed to pay for a replacement copy of the artwork if the original was removed from the building and sold, as has happened with previous works by Banksy.
People have flocked to see Banksy's "Great British Spraycation" street art since it appeared 10 days ago in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Cromer, Norfolk; and Lowestoft and Oulton Broad in Suffolk.
However, the artist - whose identity remains a secret - did not claim the work until Friday when a video appeared on his Instagram page.
Security has been increased around the sites since one on a wall at North Beach in Lowestoft was defaced with white paint.
East Suffolk Council said it was "appalled" but hoped the piece, featuring a rat reclining in a deckchair and sipping a cocktail, could be restored.
Suffolk Police said the damage happened on Saturday evening and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
North Norfolk District Council said it had arranged protective works to preserve the mural depicting hermit crabs on the town's East Promenade.
It said plywood had been temporarily erected until the work could take place.
BANKSY: Protective works have been arranged to preserve the #Banksy painting on Cromer East Prom. Plywood has been erected temporarily before the works can take place, so the artwork will not be visible until Wednesday when we hope to unveil it again. https://t.co/Dn9XtHd5uN pic.twitter.com/rP1jaHprF3— North Norfolk District Council (@NorthNorfolkDC) August 16, 2021