BBC News

Banksy: Council 'appalled' at Lowestoft mural vandalism

Published
image sourceFaye Louise Stone
image captionEast Suffolk Council said it was "hopeful" the Banksy mural could be restored

Vandalism of a mural originally created by street artist Banksy has left a council "appalled".

The piece, featuring a rodent sipping a cocktail in a deckchair, was left by the elusive artist on a wall at North Beach, Lowestoft, Suffolk, during his "Great British Spraycation".

On Saturday, security guards patrolling the area discovered someone defacing the work, East Suffolk Council said.

The authority said it was "hopeful" it could be restored.

A spokeswoman for the council said it was "engaging with specialists" about restoring the artwork and asked the public "not to try and repair the work themselves".

image sourceGetty Images/Julian Tallis
image captionThe piece appeared in an Instagram video released by Banksy titled "A Great British Spraycation"

The mural was one of 10 artworks left by Banksy in Norfolk and Suffolk during his so-called "spraycation", with the first appearing on Friday 6 August and others discovered in subsequent days.

The council spokeswoman said: "We are naturally appalled someone has chosen to behave in such a selfish and mindless way, given how excited we are all by the appearance of these works here on the east coast."

image sourceInstagram.com/Banksy
image captionIs this Banksy? An Instagram video shows a hooded figure spraying the mural on the sea wall in Lowestoft

The spokeswoman added the council had placed an order for protective materials to "safeguard" the works in Lowestoft and Oulton Broad and it hoped to complete the work soon.

"In the interim, we have also employed security patrols to visit each site and on this occasion, our patrols actually interrupted the individual defacing this work and prevented any further damage occurring," she said.

"Information from this is now being passed to the police."

image sourceGetty Images
image captionMany people have visited the area to see the new artworks by Banksy

Faye Louise Stone, 24, who went to visit the mural on Saturday night, said she was "shocked" to find it had been vandalised.

"It's an amazing piece of work and it's been ruined. People obviously have nothing better to do.

"It's not every day that Banksy comes and does artwork in our town. We should embrace it, not destroy it."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.