Beccles Airfield: Probe starts after gyrocopter crashes at airfield
- Published
An investigation has started after a gyrocopter crashed at an airfield.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the light aircraft crashed on take-off at Beccles Airfield, Suffolk, at about 10:30 BST on Tuesday.
The pilot, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said inspectors were making initial inquiries after the incident was reported to them.
It said a correspondence investigation had been launched.
Emergency services, including an East Anglian Air Ambulance, were called to the scene on Tuesday.
The East of England Ambulance Service said the man was taken to hospital for further care.
A witness told BBC Radio Suffolk the gyrocopter "flipped and dipped" and was on its side when it "ground to a halt".
