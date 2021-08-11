BBC News

Carlton Colville: Driver seriously injured in conservatory crash

image captionThe vehicle hit the building in Wharfedale, Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, on Tuesday night

A driver has suffered serious injuries after a car crashed into the brick conservatory of a house.

The vehicle hit the building in Wharfedale, Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, just before midnight on Tuesday. The driver remains in hospital.

Suffolk Police said significant damage was caused to the building but no-one inside was hurt.

Owner Derek Harrington said when it happened he "thought it was thunder".

"I jumped up from bed and then looked around the house - nothing was wrong with the house but then I couldn't open the conservatory door because of all the rubble that was in front of [it]," he said.

"At least the conservatory saved me [from having to move out].

"I'm lucky in some respects because [otherwise] it would have gone straight through the front room."

image captionSuffolk Police said significant damage was caused to the building
image captionNo-one inside the house was hurt

