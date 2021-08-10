BBC News

Beccles Airfield: Pilot injured in gyrocopter crash

image captionThe light aircraft crashed at Beccles Airfield just after 10:30 BST

A pilot has been injured after a gyrocopter crashed at an airfield.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the light aircraft crashed on take-off at the end of the runway at Beccles Airfield, Suffolk, just after 10:30 BST.

Emergency services, including East Anglian Air Ambulance, were called to the scene.

The fire service said the man, aged in his 50s, was being cared for by paramedics.

A witness told BBC Radio Suffolk the gyrocopter "flipped and dipped" and was on its side when it "ground to a halt".

