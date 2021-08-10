Beccles Airfield: Pilot injured in gyrocopter crash
A pilot has been injured after a gyrocopter crashed at an airfield.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the light aircraft crashed on take-off at the end of the runway at Beccles Airfield, Suffolk, just after 10:30 BST.
Emergency services, including East Anglian Air Ambulance, were called to the scene.
The fire service said the man, aged in his 50s, was being cared for by paramedics.
A witness told BBC Radio Suffolk the gyrocopter "flipped and dipped" and was on its side when it "ground to a halt".
