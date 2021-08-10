BBC News

Lowestoft: Arson arrest after fire evacuates 30 flats

image sourceGuy Campbell/BBC
image captionThe fire service was at the building in Lowestoft for just over three hours

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after about 30 flats in a tower block were evacuated due to a fire.

Firefighters were called to St Peter's Court in Lowestoft, Suffolk at about 21:45 BST on Monday following reports of a blaze.

Some 10 fire engines were at the fire at its peak and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was at the scene until 01:06.

Reports suggested the fire broke out in the bike shed at the basement of the building.

