Lowestoft: Arson arrest after fire evacuates 30 flats
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after about 30 flats in a tower block were evacuated due to a fire.
Firefighters were called to St Peter's Court in Lowestoft, Suffolk at about 21:45 BST on Monday following reports of a blaze.
Some 10 fire engines were at the fire at its peak and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was at the scene until 01:06.
Reports suggested the fire broke out in the bike shed at the basement of the building.
