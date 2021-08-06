Heron with 'horrific' arrow injury seen flying in Suffolk
- Published
A grey heron seen flying with an arrow protruding from its body needs to be captured urgently and receive veterinary treatment, police said.
The bird was photographed in Woolpit in Suffolk on 23 July, with further recent sightings in nearby Haughley and Wetherden.
"It's just unbelievable that someone could do that," said Sgt Brian Calver.
Any sightings should be reported to Suffolk Police, and the arrow left untouched if a carcass was found.
"My concern is that whoever is doing it, it's probably not a one-off, and it's probably not the first time," said Sgt Calver.
"We want to capture any evidence we can in order to capture them and prosecute them.
"That arrow is highly likely to have human DNA on it, so if you find a carcass with an arrow on it, please don't touch it and report it to us.
"Nothing would give me greater pleasure than to have whoever is responsible for this brought to justice."
He said the chances of catching the bird in the next few days were "sadly fairly slim" as it appeared to be well and flying without any trouble.
"It could carry on a for a while, but infection will slow it down," he said.
He said shooting a heron was not only illegal, but an extreme measure.
"They naturally eat fish, frogs and toads - if you've got a pond and they're causing a problem, put netting over it, there are ways and means [of dealing with heron] without causing harm to them," he said.
"It's disgusting, and it's completely inexcusable causing horrific injuries to these poor things."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk