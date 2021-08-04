Olly Murs has knee surgery after Newmarket racecourse injury
- Published
Singer Olly Murs has undergone surgery on his knee after injuring himself on stage at an open-air concert.
A fragment of bone became lodged in the back of his knee after he jumped into the air during his show at Newmarket's July Racecourse.
But Murs, from Essex, confirmed he would continue with his tour later this month.
In a video on Instagram from hospital he said: "It's been a mad 72 hours since the gig getting to this."
He thanked fans who came to the concert on Friday for the "kind messages of support and checking I was OK".
The former X Factor star said the injury "basically shut my leg down and during the gig [and] I was limping the whole time".
The 37-year-old said he would be performing at Newbury Racecourse in Berkshire on 14 August.
He said: "It will be a different gig, I probably won't be running around like I normally do.
"There might be a stool for me to sit down on, but I can't cancel these gigs for you guys."
In 2019, Murs previously had surgery on his knee after suffering ligament damage.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk