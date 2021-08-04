Ever Given: Cargo unloaded from ship that blocked Suez Canal
- Published
The huge container ship that blocked the Suez Canal is being unloaded after it arrived in the UK.
The Ever Given docked at Felixstowe, Suffolk, at 16:30 BST on Tuesday, its first UK visit since causing disruption to global shipping.
The Port of Felixstowe said 2,000 containers were being unloaded from the ship and the process would take about 24 hours.
It said the 400m-long (1,300ft) vessel was due to leave at 02:00 on Thursday.
The ship, operated by Taiwanese firm Evergreen Marine, was originally due to arrive at Felixstowe in early April.
It blocked the major shipping lane in Egypt for almost a week in March.
Hundreds of ships were delayed as they waited for the canal to be unblocked and some vessels were forced to take the much longer route around the southern tip of Africa.
When the ship, which carries cargo between Asia and Europe, was finally freed it was held up again until an agreement between Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd, and canal authorities was reached over compensation.
Dozens of ship-spotters lined the beach to watch it arrive at Felixstowe.
Goods in the Ever Given's 18,000 total containers have an estimated value of $775m, but many of them will hold fruit and vegetables which will have to be destroyed, having passed their use-by date.
The ship's next destination is Hamburg, Germany.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk