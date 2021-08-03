Ever Given: 'We're all interested to see how big it is'
A huge container ship that disrupted global trade when it got wedged in the Suez Canal is nearing its berth in Felixstowe. It will be welcomed in by dozens of onlookers who have come to see her dock.
The 400m-long (1,300ft) Ever Given was wedged across the canal in Egypt before salvage crews dislodged it.
It finally set sail last month after Egypt signed a compensation deal with its owners and insurers.
It is set to dock at Felixstowe and on a sunny Tuesday in Suffolk, the beach is currently lined with deckchairs and ship-spotters.
What do some of those who have given up their day to watch the ship come sailing in make of the experience?
'I like ships'
Peter Billingham is a keen ship-spotter and comes to Felixstowe from his Peterborough home "about once a month" to watch ships and ferries docking.
Now in his 70s, he used to work as an international truck driver so "used to come in on the ferries a lot".
"I like ships - but I'm here to see [the Ever Given] - it's unusual to see a ship that's been stuck in the Suez Canal - and all the problems they've had with it," he says.
"We haven't got any ships in Peterborough, so we have to travel."
The journey took about two hours, he said, and they left bright and early at 07:30 BST to grab a spot on the beach.
He and his wife Brenda have got themselves settled in deckchairs for the long wait.
While she might not be as enthusiastic as her husband, she says: "Well, the ships are nice and it keeps him company."
'It's a bit of a celebration'
Kirsty Simpson, 35, has packed up a picnic and come down with her children William, eight, Poppy, five and their gran Patricia Davies.
"My little boy William - he's mad on ships - so we've been here since 09:00 as we were unsure on the time and didn't want to miss it," Ms Simpson says.
They have come from Capel St Mary, a few miles from Ipswich, and brought enough food and drink with them "to set us up for the day", she says.
They watched the Ever Given's sister ship - the Ever Gentle - arrive on Sunday, "but with the Ever Given, there's been quite a lot of press about it, and stories, so we felt we had to come and see it come in, really - it's a bit of a celebration."
William is "really excited", he says.
Ms Simpson says the family spends so much time at the port, "if William doesn't end up working on the docks or on a ship, it'll be amazing," she says.
Meanwhile, little Poppy might be enjoying a day out, but admits: "I don't really like boats".
'It's a talking point'
"We heard it was coming in at about midday, so thought we'd kill two birds with one stone - we'd have breakfast then walk around for a little while - because you need a bit of exercise, then hopefully we'll see it when it turns up."
Sid Stephen, 74, has come to the port from Ipswich with his wife Barbara, 63.
"After what happened to it on the Suez, we thought yes, it's a talking point," he says.
Mr Stephens is keen to share a photograph of Ever Given - when it arrives - with his good friend who lives in Kansas City in the USA.
"He's also interested in shipping because... he deals with a lot of getting containers in from foreign parts. It interests both of us."
Big ship, big numbers
- The Ever Given is 400m-long (1,312ft) and has a displacement of 200,000 tonnes, with a maximum capacity of 20,000 containers
- It is currently carrying 18,300 containers
- The ship is operated by Taiwanese transport company Evergreen Marine and is one of the world's largest container vessels
'We're all interested to see how big it is'
Phil Cooper, 60, is currently on holiday in the area and says the arrival of the Ever Given is a "coincidence" but a "great one".
"It's something else to add to the holiday, so it's very interesting," he says.
He was following the news about the Ever Given when it was stranded in the canal.
"I think everybody was following it - it was amusing at the time."
Actually seeing it, will be "novel", he says.
"I think we're all interested to see how big it is - it'll be really good."
He has come along with members of his family and "all the grandchildren and the dogs - they're all ours," he says proudly.
He is not sure what time the ship will dock, but says he's glad it's a nice day and he's got the beach to amuse the six children.
"We'll hang about and wait for it, " he says.
