Storm Evert: Falling tree injures women at party as winds rage
- Published
Two women have been seriously injured by a falling oak tree during what police believe was an outdoor party.
Emergency services were also called to Ubbeston, near Heveningham in Suffolk, just after 18:30 BST.
Suffolk Police said the pair in their 20s were taken to hospital - one with injuries to her spine and head and the other with pelvic and arm injuries
It came after Storm Evert sparked weather warnings across swathes of south-west and southern England.
Met Office yellow wind warnings had been in place for coastal areas in the South East and East Anglia at the time of the incident.
The Met Office said showers would fade out this evening but "heavy thundery showers " were expected on Saturday afternoon in central, eastern and southern England.
Storm Evert, which began on Thursday evening, saw gusts of winds near 70mph across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly - prompting a number of rescues off the Isles of Scilly.
Falmouth Coastguard said overnight it responded to 22 incidents off the islands, 28 miles (45km) off Cornwall.
It said many involved rescuing people from their yachts.
Some campsites had relocated guests to try to protect them against the elements, while others were prompted to pack up and leave.
