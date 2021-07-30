Ipswich stabbing: Man seriously injured in Cardinal Park
A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in the early hours of the morning at a leisure park.
It happened in Cardinal Park in Ipswich, at about 03:00 BST.
Suffolk Police said a man had been taken to hospital and was being treated for his injuries.
Officers are still at the scene and part of the park near the cinema has been cordoned off. Investigators have asked anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.
Suffolk Police said no arrests had been made.
