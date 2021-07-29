Lorry drivers using Felixstowe fear loss of lorry park
Lorry drivers using Britain's biggest container port say they will have nowhere to park securely overnight when a nearby lorry park closes.
The Orwell Crossing lorry park near Ipswich is due to be redeveloped and leaseholders has been served notice to leave the site by September.
The lorry park is eight miles from the Port of Felixstowe.
Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey said she would raise their concerns with the Department for Transport.
The developers Equation Properties and BentallGreenOak have outline planning permission to build the Orwell Logistics Park on the 60-acre site at Nacton.
Lorry drivers said the plan meant they would no longer be able to roll up, park and use the washing and restaurant facilities.
'Kick in the teeth'
Bob Clements, an HGV driver trainer, said: "I realise that redevelopment of this site needs to happen - it's old.
"But they need to have somewhere for lorry drivers to stop. They've got nowhere else safe nearby to stop - no toilets, showers, nowhere to eat, nothing."
Lorry driver Mark said: "If the Orwell does shut, you've got the council-provided lorry parks for 30 to 40 trucks at Bury St Edmunds, there's the BP garage at Felixstowe and apart from that there's nothing."
One driver said: "It's just another kick in the teeth for HGVs. There ain't enough drivers as it is. This is just going to alienate drivers even more, if you keep taking away places like this."
Another driver told the BBC he had had "fuel stolen from out my van, I've had my front number plate bar with my lights taken off the other night... all in so-called service stations".
"You pay £30 or £40 a night with no security. Here you've got security [and] safe, clean parking," he added.
An Equation Properties spokesman said the new logistics park would have "dedicated parking and facilities" on the site, managed and maintained by the occupiers of each unit.
"The occupiers will each have their own parking policy and strategy to support their drivers' wellbeing, such as refreshments, parking, and comfort facilities."
One of the current leaseholders on the site said they were seeking legal advice about the eviction notice.
Conservative MP Ms Coffey, who is also Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said it was "very sad" the park was closing and she would raise the issue with the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
"I do think we need to try and find some other facilities for the drivers if they cannot come to a commercial agreement to keep even a small bit of that area [as a] safer, secure place for drivers," she said.
