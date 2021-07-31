World War One Suffolk Regiment veteran gets headstone in Cambridge
An unmarked grave of an Army lieutenant who served in World War One has been provided with a headstone more than 100 years after his death.
2nd Lt Nelson Suttle of the Suffolk Regiment was seriously wounded in the Battle of the Somme in July 1916.
He returned to England to be treated in hospital, but died on 4 November 1918.
The Commonwealth War Graves Commission identified the location of his grave in Histon Road Cemetery in Cambridge, and a headstone is now in place.
Michael French, chairman of Friends of Histon Road Cemetery, said: "The cemetery is a focus of remembrance and local history so we are delighted that Nelson's grave is now marked and joins the 35 other memorials that remind us of local men who lost their lives in World War One."
Mr Suttle was born in Stowupland in 1898 and joined the Suffolk yeomanry in 1913, just before it was converted to infantry and transferred to the Suffolk Regiment towards the end of the 1914-18 war.
After being injured during the Battle of the Somme he returned to England and was discharged from the army in 1918.
He married Ethel Hollis in Chesterton where they lived until his death, one week before the war ended.
