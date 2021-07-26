Car crashes into Ipswich Star Express cafe
A car has crashed into the front of a cafe.
The Audi A6 collided with the window of the Star Express cafe on St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, at about 09:05 BST.
Suffolk Police said there were no injuries reported but the car was leaking oil.
It said road closures were put in place and structural engineers, Suffolk Highways and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service had been called. It asked people to avoid the area.
