Residents of Ipswich flats say cladding repairs affecting health
People living in a tower block wrapped in plastic as part of a procedure to remove cladding say the lack of light is affecting their health.
The plastic has reduced light into the flats of St Francis Tower, Ipswich, and scaffold bars mean windows can only partially open.
One resident said it felt like living in "a little dungeon".
Block Management, which is behind the repairs, said work would be completed by 2022.
Work to strip the flammable cladding from the 17-storey St Francis Tower began in August 2018.
Caroline Haydon-Knowell, who lives in a top-floor flat, said: "You feel like you're in a little dungeon. You can't see anything, you don't even know what the weather is like.
"I know the work needs doing. It'll be great when it's done but having to live 18 months to two years with this plastic sheet thing is just the worst."
Tenant Rand Moore said he was wearing swimming shorts in his flat to try and stay cool in the hot temperatures, but living conditions were uncomfortable.
"I've got my windows open as much as they can. I've got no fresh air, no breeze. It's quite depressing," he said.
In a statement, Block Management said the plastic wrap was to protect contractors from the risk of injury at height and also allowed the work to be carried out during the winter months.
The management company also said health and safety requirements meant window opening restrictors had to be installed.
Since the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017, when 72 people lost their lives, tower blocks across the country have been inspected for flammable cladding and materials.
The government's own response to the tragedy - the Building Safety Bill - was debated on Wednesday.
Ministers say it will deliver the biggest overhaul in building safety in 40 years and has put aside some £5bn to help those in the tallest unsafe blocks.
The government's bill will allow leaseholders up to15 years to legally challenge shoddy building work in light of the cladding crisis.
It is not clear what supported options are available to owners of older properties.
But Alex Dickin, from the Ipswich Cladiators group, said the new proposals were useless.
"It won't make any difference," he said.
"There are 19 blocks in Ipswich affected by the building safety crisis. And 14 of those have developers who have either gone bust or are facing administration.
"And that means they won't be able to take their developers to court."
Mr Dickin said he would prefer the government to cover the cost of the safety work and for them to pursue developers.
Claire Hamblion, a leaseholder facing safety repair costs to her flat at Cardinal Lofts on Ipswich Waterfront, said of the bill: "I just think it's a headline solution for the government which doesn't solve any problems for anybody."
