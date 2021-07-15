Kesgrave shooting: Grandad of teen who shot boy fined
A grandfather has been fined £500 for failing to securely store a double-barrelled shotgun which his grandson used to shoot a boy in the face.
The victim, aged 15 at the time, was wounded as he left for school in Kesgrave, Suffolk, on 7 September.
A 16-year-old was found guilty of attempted murder last month.
His grandfather, from Ipswich, admitted to failing to comply with a condition of a shotgun certificate.
The victim was shot by the over-and-under Beretta from a distance of less than 1.5m (5ft) and suffered life-changing injuries.
The 70-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, failed to secure the shotguns named on his shotgun certificate in a secure gun cabinet, Ipswich Magistrates' Court heard.
He then left the gun cabinet "open with the keys in it, leaving the premises un-alarmed and garage insecure with guns insecure inside of the property, providing alarm codes to the property to others, thereby allowing access to shotguns and ammunition by unauthorised persons namely [his grandson]".
He was also ordered to pay £105 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.
His grandson is due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court for attempted murder in September.
