Kesgrave shooting: Grandad of teen who shot boy fined

Published
image captionThe boy was shot in Kesgrave as he walked to school in September

A grandfather has been fined £500 for failing to securely store a double-barrelled shotgun which his grandson used to shoot a boy in the face.

The victim, aged 15 at the time, was wounded as he left for school in Kesgrave, Suffolk, on 7 September.

A 16-year-old was found guilty of attempted murder last month.

His grandfather, from Ipswich, admitted to failing to comply with a condition of a shotgun certificate.

The victim was shot by the over-and-under Beretta from a distance of less than 1.5m (5ft) and suffered life-changing injuries.

image copyrightSuffolk Police
image captionThe shotgun used in the shooting was an over-and-under Beretta

The 70-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, failed to secure the shotguns named on his shotgun certificate in a secure gun cabinet, Ipswich Magistrates' Court heard.

He then left the gun cabinet "open with the keys in it, leaving the premises un-alarmed and garage insecure with guns insecure inside of the property, providing alarm codes to the property to others, thereby allowing access to shotguns and ammunition by unauthorised persons namely [his grandson]".

He was also ordered to pay £105 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

His grandson is due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court for attempted murder in September.

